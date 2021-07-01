Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,917.0 days.
OVCHF remained flat at $$9.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.