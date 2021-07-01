Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.75. 12,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,615,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

