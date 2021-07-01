Oxen Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Oxen has a total market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $87,244.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,027.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,046.02 or 0.06194920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.01468734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00400418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00157274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.25 or 0.00609349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00426676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00347513 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,586,819 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.