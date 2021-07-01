PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 7% Higher

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of offers online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

