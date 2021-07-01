Pangolin Trading Up 0.9% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $25.94 million and $846,938.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

