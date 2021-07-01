ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0699 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,468.43 or 0.99639211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000961 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

