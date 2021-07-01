Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded down $61.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,510.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $899.20 and a 12-month high of $1,590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.71.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

