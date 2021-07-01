Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.49. 4,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,372,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

