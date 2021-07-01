Paytomat Trading Down 63.2% This Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $21,429.58 and approximately $13.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

