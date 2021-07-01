Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.97. 74,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,378,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

