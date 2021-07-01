Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -546.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

