Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 356,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,989. The stock has a market cap of $954.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

