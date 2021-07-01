Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.