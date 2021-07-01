Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and traded as high as $43.57. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 28,616 shares.

The company has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

