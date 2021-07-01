People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

PBCT opened at $17.14 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

