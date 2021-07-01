Persistence (XPRT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $372,482.00

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $8.49 or 0.00025330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $256.75 million and approximately $372,482.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,059.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 108,128,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,254,441 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.