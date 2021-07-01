PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.11. PetVivo shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1,920 shares traded.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

