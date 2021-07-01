Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and $132,165.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.13 or 0.99779744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00052297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

