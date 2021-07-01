Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

