Pigeoncoin Price Down 8.2% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $16,656.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

