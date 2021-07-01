Pillar Trading Up 1.7% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $152,156.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00695745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,599.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.