PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.15 or 0.00692806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,312% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

