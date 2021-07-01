PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.44

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.86. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 252,280 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

