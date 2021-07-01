POA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,902.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, POA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $67,902.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,097,824 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
