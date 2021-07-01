Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 3.3%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.65 and last traded at $132.40. Approximately 1,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,127,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Get Polaris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.