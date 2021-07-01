Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.43 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Polkadot has a total market cap of $14.43 billion and $929.43 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $15.08 or 0.00045133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00168647 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.31 or 0.99791120 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,087,633,352 coins and its circulating supply is 956,909,196 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

