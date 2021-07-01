Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $2.42 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00007320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.32 or 0.99954582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

