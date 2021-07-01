PRIZM (PZM) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and $716,131.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002700 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000165 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,362,508 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.