PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBRY)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

