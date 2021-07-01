PTON Trading Up 6.4% This Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. PTON has a total market cap of $318,170.66 and $114.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

