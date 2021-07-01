Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.52

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 2988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

