Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.80

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 168637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

