Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

PSA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $300.33. 18,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

