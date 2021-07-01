Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.
PSA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $300.33. 18,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.