PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $352,173.97 and approximately $1,690.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

