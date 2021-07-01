Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Cap of $13,344.61

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,344.61 and approximately $68.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,323.86 or 0.99208813 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.