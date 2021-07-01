Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,384.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $53,384.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,525.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.12 or 0.06350785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.01487195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00410913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00160975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00621517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00439083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00365061 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,319,072 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.