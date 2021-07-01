Quark Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $598.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,833,165 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

