Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $489.10

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 489.10 ($6.39) and traded as low as GBX 487.55 ($6.37). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 7,108 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.10. The firm has a market cap of £236.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

