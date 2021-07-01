Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of Quotient worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 567,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

