R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $222,600.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 977,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,534. The company has a market cap of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

