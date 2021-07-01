Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Radiant Logistics worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLGT stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $347.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

