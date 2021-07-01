RAMP (RAMP) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,878,508 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

