Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

