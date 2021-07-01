Ravencoin Classic Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $53,789.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,525.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.12 or 0.06350785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.01487195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00410913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00160975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00621517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00439083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00365061 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

