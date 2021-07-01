Raydium (RAY) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00010612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $190.08 million and $6.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,398,023 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

