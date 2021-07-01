Raymond James Begins Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Shares of THO stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.08. 36,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,479. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

