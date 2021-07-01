Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,740. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

