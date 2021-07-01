RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

