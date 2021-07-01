Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN: GSV):

6/25/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Gold Standard Ventures Corp alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.