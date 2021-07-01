Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN: GSV):
- 6/25/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Gold Standard Ventures is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gold Standard Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
