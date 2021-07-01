Redd One Day Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.64 or 1.00047526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

